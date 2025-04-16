Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

Bihar Home Guard Registration 2025: The Home Guard Corps and Fire Services, Bihar , will close the registration for the Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 today, April 16, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Home Guard positions can access the direct application link on the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment campaign aims to fill 15,000 Home Guard vacancies across 37 state districts, excluding Arwal district, Naugachhia Police district, and Bagaha district. The selection process will include a written examination, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), document verification, and a medical examination.

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 200 for candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Backwards Class (including third gender), and Extremely Backwards Class categories. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women applicants, the fee is Rs 100. The payment must be made online.

Bihar Home Guard Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link provided for new registration.

Step 3: A registration form will appear in a separate window.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details to complete the registration and proceed to the application form.

Step 5: Pay the applicable fee through the online payment option.

Step 6: Once submitted, download and print the confirmation page for your future use.

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 19 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025.