TS TET June 2025 Registration Begins at tgtet.aptonline.in, Direct Link to Apply

TS TET June 2025 Registration: The Telangana School Education Department has begun the registration process for the TS TET 2025 (Teacher Eligibility Test) from today, April 15. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

As per the official notification, the registration for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 starts today, April 15, 2025, and will remain open until April 30, 2025.

TS TET June 2025: Application Fee

Candidates applying for either Paper I or Paper II are required to pay a fee of Rs 750. Those who wish to appear for both Paper I and Paper II need to pay Rs 1,000.

TS TET June 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Paper I (Classes I to V):

Candidates who have passed Intermediate (or an equivalent qualification) with at least 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC, ST, BC, and PH categories) and hold a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply for Paper I.

Paper II (Classes VI to VIII):

To apply for Paper II, candidates must have a bachelor's degree (B.A., B.Sc., or B.Com.) with a minimum of 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC, ST, BC, and PH categories) along with a B.Ed. or B.Ed. (Special Education) qualification.

TS TET June Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official TS TET website tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

Step 2: Click on the link to pay the application fee and complete the payment. Be sure to save the payment confirmation.

Step 3: Log in with your credentials (registration number and password) to access the application form.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents as instructed.

Step 6: Double-check the information you’ve entered to ensure everything is correct.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for your records.

About TS TET Exam 2025:

The TS TET exam is scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 33, 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts each day – the morning shift will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.