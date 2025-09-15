Updated 15 September 2025 at 14:10 IST
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Schedule Out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Here
Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling schedule has been revised. Choice filling begins today; candidates must complete selections on the official BCECEB website.
Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has updated the schedule for the second round of Bihar NEET undergraduate (UG) counselling for 2025. This change comes after 200 additional seats were added to the MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who wish to adjust their college or course choices due to the increased seats can do so from today, September 15, until September 18, 2025. This can be done by visiting the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Health Department has proposed an increase in admission seats for several medical colleges. These new seats, totalling 200, are for the MBBS and BDS programmes.
The breakdown of the recommended seats is as follows:
- Madhubani Medical College and Hospital (MMC), Madhubani: 100 seats
- Netaji Subhas Medical College and Hospital (NSMCH), Bihta, Patna: 50 seats
- Himalaya Medical College and Hospital (HMCH), Paliganj, Patna: 50 seats
Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: How to Fill Choices
Step 1: Go to the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGMAC 2025 counselling link.
Step 3: Log in with your details.
Step 4: If you have not already done so, pay the counselling fee and security deposit.
Step 5: Access the "choice filling" section to choose your preferred colleges and courses.
Step 6: Double-check all your selections, then lock your choices.
Step 7: Download and save a copy of your completed form for your records.
About NEET Counselling Process:
The NEET counselling process is held online by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The only part that requires in-person attendance is the final step, where candidates must go to their assigned institution to verify their documents and finalise their admission. There will be roughly five to six rounds of NEET 2025 counselling, but more may be added if there are still seats available.
The NEET 2025 counselling is split into two categories: one for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and another for the 85 per cent State Quota (SQ) seats. The MCC manages the counselling for the AIQ seats, while the respective state counselling bodies handle the NEET State Counselling.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 14:10 IST