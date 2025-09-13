Updated 13 September 2025 at 14:18 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 213 Medical Officer, Lecturer & Other Posts at upsc.gov.in, Know How to Apply
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 213 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer. Apply online at upsc.gov.in by Oct 2, 2025. Check details here.
UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for various positions, including Medical Officer and Lecturer. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 213 vacancies within the organisation. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
The deadline for applications is October 2, 2025.
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 25, though female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates are exempt from payment.
The fee can be paid either by cash at any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) or online using a net banking facility from any bank, or via Visa, Master, Rupay, Credit, Debit Card, or UPI payment. For further information, candidates can refer to the official UPSC website.
UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to Register
Step 1: Visit the official Union Public Service Commission website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)' link.
Step 3: If you're a new user, you'll need to register on the portal.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with all your personal and educational details.
Step 5: Upload the required documents as specified in the notification.
Step 6: Pay the application fee using either the online or offline payment methods provided.
Step 7: Once you've submitted the form, download a copy for your records.
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
To be considered for a position, candidates must achieve a minimum score in their interview. This applies whether the selection process is based on an interview alone or a recruitment test followed by an interview. The total marks for the interview are 100, and the minimum required scores are 50 marks for UR/EWS, 45 marks for OBC, and 40 marks for SC/ST/PwBD. In cases where a recruitment test precedes the interview, candidates must still meet the minimum interview score for their category to be eligible for selection.
