UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 213 Medical Officer, Lecturer & Other Posts at upsc.gov.in, Know How to Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for various positions, including Medical Officer and Lecturer. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 213 vacancies within the organisation. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The deadline for applications is October 2, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 25, though female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates are exempt from payment.

The fee can be paid either by cash at any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) or online using a net banking facility from any bank, or via Visa, Master, Rupay, Credit, Debit Card, or UPI payment. For further information, candidates can refer to the official UPSC website.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official Union Public Service Commission website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)' link.

Step 3: If you're a new user, you'll need to register on the portal.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with all your personal and educational details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents as specified in the notification.

Step 6: Pay the application fee using either the online or offline payment methods provided.

Step 7: Once you've submitted the form, download a copy for your records.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process