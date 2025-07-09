Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for Constable posts on July 9, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Constable written examination can download their hall ticket from the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

To download the admit card for the exam scheduled for July 16, candidates must log in using their registration number or mobile number, along with their date of birth. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19,838 Constable posts in the organisation.

The admit cards will be issued on different dates for each exam day. The e-admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s roll number, exam centre, name, father’s name, and more. Candidates must download and print their admit card, as it will be required for entry into the examination hall. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Download E-Admit Card’.

Step 3: Enter your registration ID or mobile number along with your date of birth.

Step 4: Your Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a printed copy for future use.

About Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025:

According to the official notification, the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30, as well as on August 3, 2025, at various examination centres across the state.