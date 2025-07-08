TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Soon at tgpolycet.nic.in, Know How to Check

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will announce the TS POLYCET seat allotment 2025 results for phase 1 soon at the official website. Candidates can download and check the TS POLYCET seat allotment 2025 by entering hall ticket number, password and date of birth at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Originally, TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result was scheduled to be announced on July 4 but it has not been declared yet.

TS POLYCET 2025: Seat Allotment

Once candidates download their TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment letter, they must pay the seat acceptance fee using a bank challan. The letter, which mentions the allotted institute, should be downloaded and printed within the specified deadline.

As the provisional seat allotment was delayed, the remaining counselling schedule will be revised and updated accordingly.

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official TS POLYCET counselling website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘TS POLYCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025’.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: After logging in, submit the details and view your allotment result.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Date

The final phase of TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 will be held from July 9 to 17, with the seat allotment expected on or before July 15.