Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, How to Download CSBC Hall Ticket

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has released the admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable Written Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied can now download their hall tickets from the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card will contain key details such as the candidate’s roll number, name, father's name, and exam centre. Candidates must download and print their e-admit card, as entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without it.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website at csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Download Admit Card for Bihar Police Constable Written Exam 2025”

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID or Mobile Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view your admit card

Step 5: Download it and take a printout to carry on the day of the exam

Bihar CSBC Constable Written Exam 2025:

The Bihar CSBC Constable written exam will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30, and August 3, 2025, across the state. This examination is an important stage in the recruitment process to fill 19,838 constable vacancies in the Bihar Police force.