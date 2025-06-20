CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at cuet.nta.nic.in, Apply Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the CUET UG 2025 provisional answer key today. Students can submit their objections on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to raise objections can still do so before the deadline on June 20. A fee of Rs 200 per question must be paid for each objection. Submissions without payment will not be accepted.

CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘Answer Key Challenge for CUET (UG) 2025’.

Step 3: Log in using your CUET Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Click on “Click to View/Challenge Answer Key”.

Step 5: Choose your test subject from the dropdown menu to view the answer key.

Step 6: For each question you wish to challenge, select the option you believe is correct and, if necessary, upload relevant documents or explanations.

Step 7: Pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question using the available online payment options such as debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

NOTE: Objections submitted by 11 pm on June 20 will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. Based on their evaluation, the final answer key will be released, which will be used to prepare the CUET UG results. The date and time for the announcement of the CUET UG result have not been confirmed yet.

According to the official notice, “No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge. The answer key finalised by the experts will be considered final.”

About CUET UG Exam 2025:

The CUET UG 2025 was conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) for 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and a general test.