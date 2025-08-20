Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Register for Over 4,000 Vacancies, Direct Link to Apply Here

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will close the online registration process for the recruitment of Driver Constables in the Bihar Police force today, August 20, 2025. This is the final day for interested and eligible candidates to apply. To register, applicants must visit the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment initiative seeks to fill 4,361 vacant Driver Constable positions throughout Bihar. The official notice specifies the key requirements for all applicants, such as their educational background, age, and the necessary driving licence.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the recruitment section for Driver Constables.

Step 3: Click on the online application link.

Step 4: Fill in the required personal and educational details.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents and a recent photograph.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the completed form and print a copy for your records.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria for Driver Constable

Before submitting your application, please be aware of the essential criteria you must meet.

Educational Qualification: You must have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) exam or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

Driving Licence: A valid driving licence for either a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) is required. The licence must have been issued at least one year before the recruitment advertisement was released.