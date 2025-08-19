BSF RO RM Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for 1121 Vacancies, Here's When and How to Apply

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced a new recruitment drive for 2025, offering 1,121 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The online application window is open from August 24 to September 23. This recruitment is for temporary Group 'C' posts in the BSF Communication division, which may become permanent in the future with government approval. The roles are non-gazetted, non-ministerial, and combatised.

The BSF has published a detailed notification outlining the vacancy distribution for the 1,121 positions. The recruitment includes 910 posts for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 211 for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic), intending to strengthen the BSF's communication capabilities.

BSF RO RM Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for these positions, applicants must be Indian citizens, either male or female, and meet one of the following educational criteria:

You must have passed your 12th class with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with a minimum of 60% marks in total.

Alternatively, you can be a 10th class pass with an ITI certificate in a relevant trade.

BSF RO RM Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Create a login account by registering with a valid email address and mobile number.

Step 3: Fill out the online application form with your personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of all the required documents, including your educational certificates, a photograph, and your signature.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the available online payment options and submit your application before the deadline.

BSF RO RM Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

BSF has announced a total of 1121 vacancies, divided between Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) posts. The post-wise vacancies are as follows:

Head Constable (Radio Operator): 910 vacancies