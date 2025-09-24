Updated 24 September 2025 at 11:25 IST
Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 Out for 1799 Vacancies at bpssc.bihar.gov.in, Know How to Register
Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 is now live for 1799 SI (Sub Inspector) posts. Apply online from September 26 to October 26 on the official website. Check eligibility, syllabus, and step‑by‑step registration guide now.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for the 2025 recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI). Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website: bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
Registration for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam 2025 will open on 26 September.
A total of 1,799 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector (Daroga) position in the Home (Police) Department have been announced. Of these, 614 positions are specifically reserved for women candidates. This information is as per the official recruitment notification for Bihar Police SI 2025.
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: How to Register
Step 1: Go to the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Create a login ID by providing your basic personal details.
Step 3: Fill in the application form with your educational qualifications, category, and all other required information.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, including proof of identity, educational certificates, and a photograph.
Step 5: Pay the Rs 100 application fee using one of the available online payment methods and submit your application before the deadline.
Step 6: After submitting, download and print the confirmation page for your records.
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for this exam, you must be an Indian citizen. The application is open to all men, women, and third-gender candidates.
You need to have a graduate degree from a recognised university, or an equivalent qualification approved by the state government, by August 1, 2025. Your age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025. However, if you met the maximum age limit as of August 1, 2024, you are also eligible to apply.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 11:25 IST