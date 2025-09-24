Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 Out for 1799 Vacancies at bpssc.bihar.gov.in, Know How to Register

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for the 2025 recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI). Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website: bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Registration for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam 2025 will open on 26 September.

A total of 1,799 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector (Daroga) position in the Home (Police) Department have been announced. Of these, 614 positions are specifically reserved for women candidates. This information is as per the official recruitment notification for Bihar Police SI 2025.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Create a login ID by providing your basic personal details.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with your educational qualifications, category, and all other required information.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, including proof of identity, educational certificates, and a photograph.

Step 5: Pay the Rs 100 application fee using one of the available online payment methods and submit your application before the deadline.

Step 6: After submitting, download and print the confirmation page for your records.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this exam, you must be an Indian citizen. The application is open to all men, women, and third-gender candidates.