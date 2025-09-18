Updated 18 September 2025 at 18:50 IST
Union Public Service Commission Pilots AI-enabled Facial Recognition for Candidate Verification
The UPSC successfully piloted an AI-enabled facial authentication system for its recent exams, cutting verification time to just 8-10 seconds. The move, in collaboration with NeGD, aims to make future examinations more secure and efficient.
- Education News
New Delhi: In a move to modernise its examination process, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully trialled an AI-enabled facial authentication system. The pilot was conducted during the recent NDA & NA II and CDS II examinations on September 14, 2025, at select centres in Gurugram.
Undertaken in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), the initiative is designed to bolster the integrity of the examination process and simplify entry for candidates. The system works by digitally matching a candidate’s facial image with the photograph they submitted during their registration, which drastically reduces the verification time to an average of just 8-10 seconds.
The successful trial of the new technology saw approximately 2,700 successful facial scans for 1,129 candidates across various test sessions. This achievement represents a significant step forward in using modern technology to make examinations smarter, more secure, and more efficient for everyone involved.
Dr Ajay Kumar, Chairman, UPSC, said: “The Commission is committed to adopting cutting-edge technology to uphold the highest standards of fairness and transparency. This pilot with AI-based facial recognition is a significant step in our endeavour towards a smarter, secure and efficient exam process. While UPSC is committed, to modernise its practices, the utmost care has been given for safeguarding the integrity of our processes”.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 18 September 2025 at 18:50 IST