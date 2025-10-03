Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced, Check Details and Steps to Download here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Admit Cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 on October 11, 2025, according to the official notice. All candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to check and download their Admit Cards from the board's official website at bihar-stet.com.

Candidates who have applied for teaching positions across Bihar will be able to download their hall tickets (or Admit Cards) from October 11. To access and download your card, you will need to log in using your personal User ID and password. The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 is essential as it includes crucial information like your exam centre, roll number, shift timing, and personal identification details.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB STET website at bsebstet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: A new window will open. You will need to enter your login details (such as your application number and password) on this page.

Step 4: Click the 'Submit' button, and your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details on the hall ticket carefully, then download it.

Step 6: It is essential to print a physical copy (a hard copy) and keep it safe for the exam day and any future reference.

Details Mentioned on Bihar STET Admit Card 2025:

Before you download your Bihar STET Admit Card (or 'hall ticket'), you must carefully check all the details printed on it. If there is any mistake (a 'discrepancy'), it could lead to you being disqualified or cause unnecessary trouble on the day of the exam.

Please check the following list thoroughly:

Your full name

Your Roll Number and Registration ID

Your photograph and signature

The date and time (shift) of your examination

The required reporting time

The name and address of your exam centre

The full instructions for the examination day

About Bihar STET Exam 2025: