NCERT Launches ‘Swadeshi: Vocal for Local’ Learning Modules for National Pride Among School Students

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced two new educational modules titled 'Swadeshi: Vocal for Local,' which connect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat with the historic Swadeshi Movement.

The modules begin with excerpts from the Prime Minister's 79th Independence Day speech, where he emphasised self-reliance as "the bedrock of national strength and dignity" and encouraged citizens and shopkeepers to "champion India-made goods" not out of compulsion but as an act of pride.

The modules recall how the Swadeshi Movement was declared in 1905 at Calcutta Town Hall, with leaders such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Bipin Chandra Pal mobilising people to boycott British goods and adopt Indian-made products. Mahatma Gandhi later described Swadeshi as the "soul of swaraj," transforming it into a deeper movement for social and spiritual self-reliance.

The texts also draw connections with present-day initiatives. Students are introduced to the India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to reduce import dependence and build domestic capability in a sector that powers everything from smartphones to automobiles and defence systems.

The modules explain how semiconductors are not only vital for economic growth but also for national security, and how India's investment in chip fabrication and design facilities is positioning the country as a global innovation hub. Alongside such technological advances, the modules feature stories of grassroots entrepreneurship that embody the spirit of Vocal for Local.

In Kerala, a woman entrepreneur established Bodhi Sathwa Coir Works, employing local women to produce handmade mats that are now sold across the world. In Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, a young villager transformed a gaushala into an employment generation centre by producing compost, eco-friendly diyas, and herbal products from cow dung, creating livelihoods for many in his community.

The government's flagship One District One Product initiative also finds special mention, with the modules noting that over 1,200 unique products have been identified from more than 750 districts, ranging from handicrafts to food processing items. These products, now available on platforms like GeM and ONDC, are being promoted internationally with dedicated "ODOP Walls" in cities such as Singapore, Milan, New York, and Tokyo.

The text stresses that ODOP revives the core philosophy of the Swadeshi movement by providing sustainable markets for artisans while preserving India's cultural heritage. The lessons are interwoven with everyday examples to make Swadeshi relatable for students. The modules cite children choosing traditional toys such as Channapatna dolls from Karnataka and Thanjavur bobblehead dolls from Tamil Nadu as gifts, highlighting how supporting local craftsmanship keeps traditions alive while offering safe, eco-friendly alternatives to imported products.

They also encourage families to use locally made items during festivals as a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's vision of self-reliance. Framing India's current efforts within a civilisational context, the modules recall the country's ancient legacy of knowledge centres such as Nalanda and Takshashila, and innovations like zero, the decimal system, and advanced metallurgy.