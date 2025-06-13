BITSAT 2025 Session 2 Application Correction Window Opens at bitsadmission.com, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

BITSAT 2025: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has opened the correction window for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025 Session 2 from today, June 13. Candidates can now make changes to the details submitted in their BITSAT 2025 application form by visiting bitsadmission.com.

The correction facility will remain open until June 14, 2025. Candidates must ensure all necessary updates are made before the deadline.

BITSAT 2025 Slot Booking:

BITSAT 2025 slot booking facility for the Session 2 exam will commence on June 16, 2025. Registered candidates will be able to access the BITSAT slot booking 2025 facility online at bitsadmission.com until June 17, 2025.

To book their preferred BITSAT 2025 exam slots, the candidates will have to log in using their application form number and password.

BITSAT 2025 Session 2 Application Correction: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for “BITSAT 2025 Application Form Correction”.

Step 3: Log in to the candidate portal using your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the “Edit Application Form” option on the dashboard.

Step 5: Make the necessary corrections to your application.

Step 6: Carefully review all updated details, then submit the form.

About BITSAT 2025 Session 1 Exam: