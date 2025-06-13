Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 13 June 2025 at 16:27 IST

NEET UG Result 2025 Countdown Begins Live: NTA to Announce Result Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Date and Time Here

NEET UG Result 2025 Time, Answer Key, Cut-Off, Score Card Live Updates: NEET UG 2025 result is expected on June 14. Over 22.7 lakh students appeared for the exam held on May 4 across 5,400+ centres. The final answer key will also be released with the results.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2025 result and release the final answer key soon. As per the latest updates, the NEET UG 2025 result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025. Once released, students can check their results by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

To check the NEET Result 2025, candidates must log in using their NEET application number and password. They will also need to enter the security code displayed on the screen while downloading the scorecard. 

Along with the NEET UG 2025 result, the NTA will also release the final answer key. This updated answer key will reflect any changes made after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional key. 

Live Blog

The NEET UG 2025 exam was held nationwide on Sunday, May 4. Organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam took place at over 5,400 centres across nearly 500 cities in India and 14 international locations.  

This year, more than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam. The question paper included 180 compulsory questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). 

NEET UG Result 2025: What is the Tie-Breaking Rule by NTA?  

The NTA has updated the tie-breaking rules for NEET UG 2025. Application numbers and age will no longer be used to determine merit in the case of a tie. If two or more candidates secure the same score, their ranks will be decided based on the following order: 

  • Higher marks in Biology 
  • Higher marks in Chemistry 
  • Higher marks in Physics 
  • Fewer overall incorrect answers 
  • Fewer wrong answers in Biology 
  • Fewer wrong answers in Chemistry 
  • Fewer wrong answers in Physics 

If the tie still persists after applying all these criteria, a random method will be used under the supervision of an independent expert committee to determine the final rank. 

NEET 2025 Helpline Number:  

If candidates have any questions regarding the NEET UG 2025 exam, they can email their queries to neetug2025@nta.ac.in or contact the helpline numbers 011-69227700 and 011-40759000. 

13 June 2025 at 16:23 IST

NEET Result 2025 Live Updates: Is NEET UG Results 2025 Coming Today?

As per the latest report, there is a possibility that NTA may release the NEET UG result 2025 tomorrow, on June 14, but there is no confirmation on it for now. Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials as results are expected to come out soon.

13 June 2025 at 15:13 IST

NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Marking Scheme

To answer a question, candidates must choose the option that is correct or most appropriate. 

Marking pattern: 

  • Correct answer: +4 marks 
  • Incorrect answer: –1 mark 
  • Unanswered question: 0 mark 

No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered. 

13 June 2025 at 15:09 IST

NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Counselling Process

After the result declaration, qualified candidates can participate in the counselling process to secure admission in the preferred college and course.

13 June 2025 at 15:02 IST

NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Medium of the Question Papers

The NEET (UG) 2025 was conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

13 June 2025 at 14:43 IST

NEET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Over 22 Lakh Candidates Registered

As per the reports, more than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year.

13 June 2025 at 14:38 IST

NEET Result 2025 Live Updates: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

  • Candidate’s Name 
  • Roll Number 
  • Application Number 
  • Marks Obtained (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) 
  • Total Marks 
  • Percentile Score 
  • All India Rank (AIR) 
  • Category Rank (if applicable) 
  • NEET UG Qualifying Status 
  • Cut-Off Marks 
13 June 2025 at 14:37 IST

NEET Result 2025 Live: Details Required to Check Result

  • NEET 2025 Application Number 
  • Password set by cthe andidate 
  • Security Code or Captcha (displayed on screen) 
13 June 2025 at 14:36 IST

NEET Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When to Expect?

The National Testing Agency (NTA is expected to release the NEET UG result by June 14. Once released, the link will be made active on neet.nta.nic.in. 

13 June 2025 at 14:36 IST

NEET Result 2025 Live: Exam Details

The exam was conducted at 4,750 centres in 557 cities across India, as well as 14 centres abroad.

13 June 2025 at 14:12 IST

NTA NEET UG Result 2025 Live: When Was Exam Held?

The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 4. It was held at 5,453 centres across around 500 cities. This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

13 June 2025 at 14:08 IST

NEET UG 2025 Result LIVE Updates: Official Websites to Check

  • neet.nta.nic.in 
  • nta.ac.in 
  • UMANG platform 
  • DigiLocker 
13 June 2025 at 14:06 IST

NEET UG Result 2025 Live: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says, ‘Download NEET 2025 Result’. 

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button after entering the details. 

Step 5: Your NEET 2025 result will appear on the screen.  

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference. 

Published 13 June 2025 at 14:19 IST