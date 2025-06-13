NEET UG Result 2025 Countdown Begins Live: NTA to Announce Result Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Date and Time Here

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2025 result and release the final answer key soon. As per the latest updates, the NEET UG 2025 result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025. Once released, students can check their results by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
To check the NEET Result 2025, candidates must log in using their NEET application number and password. They will also need to enter the security code displayed on the screen while downloading the scorecard.
Along with the NEET UG 2025 result, the NTA will also release the final answer key. This updated answer key will reflect any changes made after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional key.
The NEET UG 2025 exam was held nationwide on Sunday, May 4. Organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam took place at over 5,400 centres across nearly 500 cities in India and 14 international locations.
This year, more than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam. The question paper included 180 compulsory questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).
The NTA has updated the tie-breaking rules for NEET UG 2025. Application numbers and age will no longer be used to determine merit in the case of a tie. If two or more candidates secure the same score, their ranks will be decided based on the following order:
If the tie still persists after applying all these criteria, a random method will be used under the supervision of an independent expert committee to determine the final rank.
If candidates have any questions regarding the NEET UG 2025 exam, they can email their queries to neetug2025@nta.ac.in or contact the helpline numbers 011-69227700 and 011-40759000.
As per the latest report, there is a possibility that NTA may release the NEET UG result 2025 tomorrow, on June 14, but there is no confirmation on it for now. Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials as results are expected to come out soon.
To answer a question, candidates must choose the option that is correct or most appropriate.
Marking pattern:
No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered.
After the result declaration, qualified candidates can participate in the counselling process to secure admission in the preferred college and course.
The NEET (UG) 2025 was conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
As per the reports, more than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year.
The National Testing Agency (NTA is expected to release the NEET UG result by June 14. Once released, the link will be made active on neet.nta.nic.in.
The exam was conducted at 4,750 centres in 557 cities across India, as well as 14 centres abroad.
The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 4. It was held at 5,453 centres across around 500 cities. This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.
Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says, ‘Download NEET 2025 Result’.
Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button after entering the details.
Step 5: Your NEET 2025 result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.