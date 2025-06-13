NEET UG Result 2025 Countdown Begins Live: NTA to Announce Result Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Date and Time Here

NEET UG Result 2025 Countdown Begins Live: NTA to Announce Result Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Date and Time Here | Image: Unsplash

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2025 result and release the final answer key soon. As per the latest updates, the NEET UG 2025 result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025. Once released, students can check their results by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. To check the NEET Result 2025, candidates must log in using their NEET application number and password. They will also need to enter the security code displayed on the screen while downloading the scorecard. Along with the NEET UG 2025 result, the NTA will also release the final answer key. This updated answer key will reflect any changes made after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional key.

Live Blog

The NEET UG 2025 exam was held nationwide on Sunday, May 4. Organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam took place at over 5,400 centres across nearly 500 cities in India and 14 international locations. This year, more than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam. The question paper included 180 compulsory questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). NEET UG Result 2025: What is the Tie-Breaking Rule by NTA? The NTA has updated the tie-breaking rules for NEET UG 2025. Application numbers and age will no longer be used to determine merit in the case of a tie. If two or more candidates secure the same score, their ranks will be decided based on the following order: Higher marks in Biology

Higher marks in Chemistry

Higher marks in Physics

Fewer overall incorrect answers

Fewer wrong answers in Biology

Fewer wrong answers in Chemistry

Fewer wrong answers in Physics If the tie still persists after applying all these criteria, a random method will be used under the supervision of an independent expert committee to determine the final rank. NEET 2025 Helpline Number: If candidates have any questions regarding the NEET UG 2025 exam, they can email their queries to neetug2025@nta.ac.in or contact the helpline numbers 011-69227700 and 011-40759000.

13 June 2025 at 15:13 IST NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Marking Scheme To answer a question, candidates must choose the option that is correct or most appropriate. Marking pattern: Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: –1 mark

Unanswered question: 0 mark No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered.

13 June 2025 at 15:09 IST NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Counselling Process After the result declaration, qualified candidates can participate in the counselling process to secure admission in the preferred college and course.

13 June 2025 at 15:02 IST NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Medium of the Question Papers The NEET (UG) 2025 was conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

13 June 2025 at 14:37 IST NEET Result 2025 Live: Details Required to Check Result NEET 2025 Application Number

Password set by cthe andidate

Security Code or Captcha (displayed on screen)

13 June 2025 at 14:36 IST NEET Result 2025 Live: Exam Details The exam was conducted at 4,750 centres in 557 cities across India, as well as 14 centres abroad.

13 June 2025 at 14:12 IST NTA NEET UG Result 2025 Live: When Was Exam Held? The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 4. It was held at 5,453 centres across around 500 cities. This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.