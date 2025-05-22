SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Date and Time Here

Updated May 22nd 2025, 18:41 IST
SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable result 2025 soon. Once released, the results will be available on the Commission’s official website at ssc.gov.in.
The SSC GD Result 2025 will be released in a PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. The result file will also mention the state-wise cut-off marks and merit list, giving a clear picture of the qualifying standards for different categories.
This year, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has increased the number of vacancies to 53,690. The recruitment drive aims to fill these posts across various forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy).
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.
Step 3: From the list of exams, find and select the GD Constable Result 2025 link.
Step 4: Download the result PDF file.
Step 5: Open the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number or name.
The SSC GD Constable examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The provisional answer key was made available on March 4, 2025.
This national-level recruitment exam is held in computer-based mode (CBE) and takes place at various centres across the country.
Published May 22nd 2025, 18:41 IST