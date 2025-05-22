SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Date and Time Here | Image: Unsplash

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable result 2025 soon. Once released, the results will be available on the Commission’s official website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC GD Result 2025 will be released in a PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. The result file will also mention the state-wise cut-off marks and merit list, giving a clear picture of the qualifying standards for different categories.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Vacancies

This year, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has increased the number of vacancies to 53,690. The recruitment drive aims to fill these posts across various forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy).

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: From the list of exams, find and select the GD Constable Result 2025 link.

Step 4: Download the result PDF file.

Step 5: Open the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number or name.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025:

The SSC GD Constable examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The provisional answer key was made available on March 4, 2025.