Assam Flood: All Educational Institutes Closed In Cachar District, CA Exam Deferred

Amid the heavy downpour in Assam, the Cachar district administration has decided to close educational institutions including government and private and non-essential private establishments for the next 2 days. As per the notice issued by the district authorities, the order has come into effect from 6 am on May 19 and will remain in force for the next 48 hours. According to media reports, more than 96 thousand people across 206 revenue villages in the Cachar district, inundating 1462.90 hectares of cropland and 106 kaccha houses in Silchar circle, have been affected by the first wave of flooding.

Assam: In view of the flood situation, the Cachar district administration has closed all educational institutions (govt & private) and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours (19-20 May) in the district.

Assam Flood: ICAI postpones CA Exam

Important Announcement - Postponement of Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled to be held on 19th & 20th May 2022 at Silchar (Assam) Examination Center only to mitigate the hardships caused to students due to ongoing Flood Situation.

In view of the prevailing flood-like situation across various districts in the Assam, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the postponement of the Chartered Accountants Examinations. As per the schedule, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 19 and May 20 at Silchar, Assam. "Postponement of Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled to be held on 19th & 20th May 2022 at Silchar (Assam) Examination Center only to mitigate the hardships caused to students due to the ongoing Flood Situation," tweeted ICAI.

Assam flood: AHSCE cancels 1st year exams, schools closed

On Monday, the authorities announced the closure of schools and colleges in the flood-hit areas and also announced the cancellation of the Higher Secondary first year Class 11 examinations. The exam was set to take place on Wednesday. Releasing a notice, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSCE) said that the exams were scheduled to be completed on June 1 and now it have been suspended due to "prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the neutral calamities in the state"

Flood situation in Assam

Reports claim that the water level at Annapurna Ghat breached the danger level on Tuesday and reached 21 meters, and on Wednesday it surpassed 21 meters, ringing emergency alarms. Meanwhile, the water of the river Barak overflown into areas of Malugram, Sonai Road, and submerged areas of Silchar and other parts of the district. On Tuesday, Silchar recorded 141.80 mm of rainfall, stretching the cumulative rainfall to 999.80 mm with a predicted trend of rising in the water level, per the report released by the Water Resources Division.

Assam govt launched emergency flight service

The Assam government has launched an emergency flight service between Silchar and Guwahati to help alleviate the communication crisis caused by floods and landslides that have disrupted rail and road connections to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao. Notably, the state government has also announced flight service under the UDAAN scheme at a subsidised rate of Rs 3000, and the subsidised rate will be beard by the government.

