Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh intermediate first-year exams will begin today, March 1. Conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), these exams are scheduled to run until March 19, 2024. The BIEAP Inter 2nd year exams will begin tomorrow, March 2 and end on March 20.

For students gearing up for these crucial examinations, should carry their admit cards to enter the examination hall. To download the admit card, students need to visit the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. Once there, they can log in using their credentials, including date of birth and name, to access and download their hall tickets.

Advertisement

Important Guidelines

In addition to the admit card, students are required to bring their school ID cards and ensure they reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the designated reporting time.

Advertisement

Adhering to the strict examination guidelines, students are reminded to use only blue or black pens for writing their answers. Furthermore, candidates are explicitly instructed not to bring any books, notebooks, or mobile devices into the examination hall.

It's not just the first-year students gearing up for exams; the intermediate second-year exams are scheduled to kick off on March 2, continuing until March 20, 2024.