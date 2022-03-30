Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: BSEB To Declare Matric Result Tomorrow At 1 Pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally released the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 or Matric results. BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 on March 31 at 1 pm. The education minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Choudhary will release the results tomorrow, on Thursday.

Bihar Board class 10th result 2022 Date and Time announced

All those students who took part in this exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Around 17 lakh students registered their names for Class 10 final exams in Bihar this year. The examination was conducted between February 17 and 24. The official answer key for objective-type questions was released on March 8, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections till March 11, 2022.

Bihar Board matric result 2022

It must be noted that only those candidates who fulfill the BSEB Class 10 Board examination passing criteria will be considered eligible to be promoted to the next standard. According to the board's rules, students are required to achieve a minimum grade of 30% in all individual subjects to qualify for the exam. Those students who are unable to score the minimum passing marks will be as failed, and they can make up for their failure through a compartmental exam.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: List of websites to check Bihar Board 10th result

Students can check the Bihar Board BSEB Result 2022 by visiting the official website. However, students can check it out by visiting a number of different websites. Here's the list of websites to check the BSEB Class 10 Result.

onlinebseb.in biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2022: Here's how to get your BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 result

Step 1: To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result, candidates must visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Student Section" and a new page will open.

Step 3: Now, click on the " login " link.

" link. Step 4: Enter the registration number and DOB and then click on the " Submit" button.

button. Step 5: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can save the results for later use.

Last year, around 16 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10 Examination. 78.1 percent of students qualified for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 80.29 percent in 2020 and 80.73 percent in 2019. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

Image: PTI/ Representative