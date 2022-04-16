Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 For Compartment-cum-special Exam Out; Check Here

Bihar Board 12th admit card: BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board has released the admit cards for Intermediate compartmental cum special exam 2022. The admit cards have been released on Saturday, April 16, and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The hall tickets can be accessed on the official website inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. The deadline to download the hall tickets ends on May 4, 2022. The steps to download admit card has been mentioned below.

Step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: The school head or principals should go to the official website inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Then they will have to log in by entering the school/institute's user name and password

Step 3: Post logging in the admit cards for all the registered candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: They should go through it and download the same

Step 5: It is mandatory to take printout of admit cards

Post taking printout of the admit cards, the heads will have t sign on it and put a stamp too. Without their signature or acknowledgment, it will not be considered valid. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the special exam should make sure to carry their admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

Candidates should know that the exam is being conducted in offline mode. Therefore they will have to maintain social distance, wear masks and follow other COVID guidelines. Candidates are also advised t carry a sanitizer with them, In case of any issues, they can contact the helpline number 0612-2235161.

Admit cards for practical exams already released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for Class 12 or Inter Compartment and Special exams for practical subjects. The Class 12 compartmental cum special exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 4, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The timing for N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.