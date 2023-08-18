Bihar Board Announces Free JEE, NEET Residential Coaching, Apply Now; Full Details Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced to provide free JEE/ NEET coaching and residential facilities for meritorious students who have passed class 10th (matric) exams this year. The online application window opened on August 14 and the deadline to apply is August 21 (midnight). Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- coaching.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB is also offering a non-residential free coaching facility in 9 divisional headquarters of Bihar. The link to apply for the same is also available on the official website. Read official notice here.

Who can apply?

Students who passed class 10th exams this year and want to prepare for engineering or medical entrance exams can apply for the free coaching facility provided by BSEB. Only those students who scored at least 80 marks each in Science and Mathematics subjects and those who have scored at least 170 marks out of 200 in these subjects can apply for this scheme.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written exam and interview. The written exam will be held on August 27 for which the admit card will be out on August 23. Candidates will be able to download the same online from the official website.

Bihar Board free coaching and residential facility: More details

The free coaching and residential facilities for girls will be provided at Bankipur Girls High School, Patna and for boys at Patna Collegiate. Moreover, the candidates who will be selected for this scheme will get the admissions for intermediate (classes 11, 12) in the above mentioned school as well so that they can prepare for both, JEE/NEET as well as intermediate exams simultaneously. There will be no coaching or hostel fees. Fooding will also be provided to the students for free. Study materials and books will also be provided to them free of cost.

Candidates must note that those who have already applied for intermediate (science) admissions in some other school or college will get their transfer certificate (T.C.) with the help of BSEB and get admission to the Bankipur Girls' High School or Patna Collegiate.