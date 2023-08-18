Bihar Free JEE/NEET Coaching: Physics Teacher To Get Up To Rs 4 Lakh Per Month, Apply Now

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced to provide free JEE/ NEET coaching and residential facilities for meritorious students who have passed class 10th (matric) exams 2023. The online application window opened on August 14 and the last date to apply is August 21 (midnight). Read full details here. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- coaching.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board JEE/NEET Coaching Teacher Recruitment

Moreover, BSEB has notified a recruitment advertisement against the vacancies for experienced teachers for physics, mathematics, English and Hindi subjects. Candidates can apply online by visiting the website mentioned above. They must also upload the required experience certificate and salary slip, or they can email their application form with the experience certificate and salary slip on the ID- computercellbseb@gmail.com.

English, Hindi Teacher- Teachers of English and Hindi who possess MA with B.Ed in the subject with at least 5 years of teaching experience can apply till August 18 till 3 pm. Click here for notification.

Math Teacher- Experienced teachers of mathematics can apply for part-time job till today, August 18 (3 pm). They will be paid Rs 4,000 per class. The duration of class will be 3 hours 45 minutes. Click here for notification.

Physics Teacher- Candidates who have a minimum of 5 years' experience in teaching physics at any JEE/ NEET coaching centre can apply till August 20. They must be earning at least 2.5 lakh per month or have annnual package of Rs 27 lakh per annum. BSEB will pay up to Rs 4 lakh per month to the full-time physics teacher. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview on August 24. Candidates will get travel allowance to come to Patna for interview. Click here for notification.