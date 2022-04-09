Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today

The Bihar Board has announced that it will conduct re-exam or compartment exam for those students who were not able to pass in any subjects. The compartment exam is expected to be conducted in April last week and the deadline to apply ends on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Over 3.5 lakh students are expected to appear in the compartment exam.

The result released in March 2022 highlights that a total of 16.11 lakh students had appeared for the class 10th exam. Out of those students, only 12,86,971 students have passed. Candidates, who scored below passing marks and have not yet applied for taking the compartment exam, should make sure to do it by April 9, 2022. The deadline has already been extended once and is not expected to be extended again. The registrations were started on April 2 and the deadline to apply ends on April 9, 2022. List of important dates and step-by-step guide to fill the compartment exam form can be checked here. In case of any issues, students can contact on helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232074, and 2232239

BSEB Matric Compartment Exam: Check important dates here

The registration process was started on April 2, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply was April 6, 2022

Now, the deadline to apply is April 9, 2022

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam: Follow these steps to get yourself registered

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates should go to the official website of BSEB - secondary.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates will have to log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: The application form will be displayed on screen, fill the same and complete the student verification procedure

Step 5: Pay the application fee, cross-check the details mentioned on form and submit the same

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of confirmation page for future reference

Students will be allowed to apply for a maximum of two papers (excluding the English paper) in the BSEB compartment exam 2022. As many as 4,326 students, including 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls, have been placed in the compartment category in 2022. The pass percentage in the BSEB matric, or Class 10 exam, stood at 79.88 percent, which is higher than the previous year's 78.17 percent. Students must score 30 percent of the total marks in the theory and 40 percent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to qualify in the Class 10 matric exam.