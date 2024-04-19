Advertisement

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board 12th Compartment Admit Card 2024 on April 19, 2024. As the compartment examinations for Class 12 students approach, candidates gearing up for the exams can now download their admit cards from the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board Intermediate Special and Compartment exams, covering Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses, are scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 11, 2024, at various exam centers across the state. The exams will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards at the earliest, as they will be available only until May 11, 2024.

Advertisement

To facilitate easy access to the Bihar Board 12th Compartment Admit Card 2024, candidates can utilize the download link provided on the official website.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Navigate to the "Compartment 2024" link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.

4. Look for the Bihar Board 12th Compartment Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage.

5. Verify the details on the admit card and proceed to download the page.

6. Ensure to keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference.

For further information and related updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of BSEB.