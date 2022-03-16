Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Download BSEB Inter Marksheet

Bihar board class 12th result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 today on March 16. Once the results are out, all those students who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Issuing an official statement, the BSEB stated that the results will be announced at 3 PM today. The mark sheet will include details like - Name, Roll Number, Registration Number, Subject-wise marks, Qualifying status and other information

Here is a list of websites where you can check your BSEB inter results

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

Students can also access their results via the DigiLocker and BSEB apps.

Bihar board class 12th result 2022: Here's how to check results

To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

. Then, on the homepage, look for a result tab.

Now, click on the class 12 intermediate result.

Candidates now need to enter their roll number and click on the " Submit" button.

button. Your BSEB class 12th result (2022) or inter result (2022) will now appear on the screen.

Download your results for future needs.

Last year, CBSE announced the BSEB inter result on March 26, 2021. Out of 13.5 lakh candidates who registered for the exams, a total of 13,40,267 appeared. Of these, 10,45,950 (78.04 per cent) qualified. Last year, the passing percentage of the Commerce stream had remained the highest, and the passing percentage for the Science streams had dropped from 77.39 per cent to 76.2 per cent.

Image: PTI/ Representative