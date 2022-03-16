Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: 80.15% Students Pass, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Bihar Secondary Education Board has announced that it will award a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and a laptop to 4th & 5th rank holders.
BSEB announced that 3rd Rank holders will get Rs 50000/- cash prize along with a kindle e-book reader and a laptop.
Second place holders will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a kindle e-book reader.
BSEB has announced that 1st rank holders from Class 12th will get a laptop, a cash prize of Rs One lakh, and a Kindle-e-book reader.
Bihar Secondary Education Board has released a notification regarding the scrutiny of the answer sheet. All those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny between March 23 and March 30, 2022.
BSEB has declared the Bihar inter results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online. BSEB inter result has been uploaded on the official website www.results.biharboardonline.com. Here's a direct link to check Bihar inter results 2022.
Saurav Kumar of KLS College, Nawada and Arjun Kumar of +2 Ashok H/S Daudnagar, Aurangabad became science topper by scoring 94.4%.
Raj Ranjan Of MS College, Motihari got 94.2% and became 2nd topper.
Sejal Kumari of Gaya College, Gaya bagged 3rd position by scoring 94% in science
Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College, Patna bagged 1st rank by scoring 94.6%
Vinit Sinha of KLS College, Nawada got 2nd rank by scoring 94.4%
Piyush Kumar of College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Patna also got 2nd rank by scoring 94.4%
Muskan Singh of Gaya College, Gaya got 3 rd rank by scoring 94%
Sangam Raj of VM Inter College GopalGanj bagged 482 out of 500 and became arts topper. He scored 96.4%.
Shreya Kumari of UDM Girls Inter College, Katihar got 2nd rank. She got 94.2% by scoring 471 out of 500. Ritika Ratna of Gurukul SS School, Madhepura got 3rd rank by scoring 470 out 500 (94%).
Girls: 83.39 %
Boys: 78.04 %
Girls: 77.79 %
Boys: 79.81 %
Girls: 93.89 %
Boys: 88.52 %
Girls: 81.28 %
Boys: 76.66 %
This year, a total of 4,52,171 students have secured first division, 5,10,831 students secured second division while 99,550 students secured third division.
इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2022 का परीक्षाफल जारी करते हुये श्री विजय कुमार चौधरी, माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग।— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 16, 2022
इस अवसर पर श्री संजय कुमार, अपर मुख्य सचिव, शिक्षा विभाग एवं श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति भी उपस्थित थे।
Watch: https://t.co/ZLnhjMrqxM
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. 80.15% of the total students have passed the exam. A total of 13 lakh 45 thousand students had appeared in the BSEB inter exam. Girls have outshone boys this year as well. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys. Read more
Bihar Board 12th Result: The most awaited BSEB 12th result has been released by the Bihar Secondary Education Board. Candidates who participated in the class 12 examination in the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their results by visiting the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebonline.in.
This year a total of 13.45 lakh students appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Examination.
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. 80.15% of the total students have passed the exam. A total of 13 lakh 45 thousand students had appeared in the BSEB inter exam. Girls have outshone boys this year as well. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys. Read more
Bihar Board 12th Result: The most awaited BSEB 12th result has been released by the Bihar Secondary Education Board. Candidates who participated in the class 12 examination in the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their results by visiting the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebonline.in.
This year a total of 13.45 lakh students appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Examination.
The pass percentage of arts stream students is 79.53%.
The pass percentage of commerce stream students is 90.38%
The pass percentage of science stream students is 79.81%.
In the vocational stream, the pass percentage is 77.40%.
The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12th result is 80.15.
The Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar education dept. Sanjay Kumar announced in the press conference that this time pass percentage of girls is higher than boys.
BSEB has declared the Bihar Board Class 12 Result. This year the overall passing percentage is 80.15%. Sangam Raj of Gopalganj has topped the examination from the Arts stream. Saurabh Kumar and Arjun Kumar from the science stream has topped the exam, Raj Ranjan of Motihari stood at 2nd rank in the science stream.
BSEB Class 12 Result: Bihar Board has released the Class 12 result. This year 13.45 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 examination. Out of which 80.15% of students cleared the exam. A total of 79.53% of students cleared the exam in the arts stream, 79.81% of students qualified for the exam from the Science stream, while, 90.38% students from the commerce stream qualified for the examination.
BSEB inter results 2022 declared.
Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the BSEB inter result 2022. On the occasion, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar education department will also be present.
The official websites of Bihar Board are crashed just a few minutes before the result declaration. The official website- biharboardonline.com, onlinebseb.in and http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in are not opening. The websites are expected to function properly after the results are fully uploaded.
In just few minutes, Bihar Board class 12th results will be announced. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will announce the result details in a press conference. He will announce the pass percentage of arts, science, commerce, toppers list and other details.
The BSEB inter result declaration press conference is about to begin. The BSEB chairman and education minister will address the press conference at 3 pm.
A press conference organised by Bihar Board will be addressed at 3 pm where the results will be released and other details regarding results and toppers will be announced.
Bihar Board Result: As per media reports, Bihar Board12th Inter Result is likely to be announced at a Press conference at the Patna Office. Along with the overall result, the name of the BSEB Toppers would be announced as well.