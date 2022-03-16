Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: 80.15% Students Pass, Here's Direct Link

Commerce

Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College, Patna bagged 1st rank by scoring 94.6%

Vinit Sinha of KLS College, Nawada got 2nd rank by scoring 94.4%

Piyush Kumar of College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Patna also got 2nd rank by scoring 94.4%

Muskan Singh of Gaya College, Gaya got 3 rd rank by scoring 94%