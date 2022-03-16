Last Updated:

Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: 80.15% Students Pass, Here's Direct Link

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th result 2022 has been declared today. The Bihar Board 12th result has been announced by education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at 3 pm on Wednesday. Candidates can check BSEB inter results online at biharboardonline.com. Over 13 lakh students will get their Bihar 12th result 2022 today. Check full details and the latest updates here.

Nandini Verma
19:10 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB to give a cash prize of Rs 15,000, laptop to 4th & 5th rank holders

Bihar Secondary Education Board has announced that it will award a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and a laptop to 4th & 5th rank holders.

19:08 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board to give Rs 50000 cash prize, a kindle e-book reader & laptop to 3rd rank holder

BSEB announced that 3rd Rank holders will get Rs 50000/- cash prize along with a kindle e-book reader and a laptop.
 

19:08 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB to award a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a laptop, & a Kindle e-book reader to 2nd place holders

Second place holders will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a kindle e-book reader.

19:08 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB to award laptop, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh & Kindle-e-book reader to 1st rank holders

BSEB has announced that 1st rank holders from Class 12th will get a laptop, a cash prize of Rs One lakh, and a Kindle-e-book reader.

18:59 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board Class 12 Result released: BSEB releases official notice

Bihar Secondary Education Board has released a notification regarding the scrutiny of the answer sheet. All those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny between March 23 and March 30, 2022.

16:31 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board class 12th Result 2022: Where to check inter results, direct link

BSEB has declared the Bihar inter results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online. BSEB inter result has been uploaded on the official website www.results.biharboardonline.com. Here's a direct link to check Bihar inter results 2022.

16:15 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Class 12 Result declared; Saurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar becomes science topper

Science 

Saurav Kumar of KLS College, Nawada and Arjun Kumar of +2 Ashok H/S Daudnagar, Aurangabad became science topper by scoring 94.4%.

Raj Ranjan Of MS College, Motihari got 94.2% and became 2nd topper.
Sejal Kumari of Gaya College, Gaya bagged 3rd position by scoring 94% in science

16:13 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Class 12 Result; Ankit Kumar Gupta bags 1st rank in Commerce stream

Commerce 

Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College, Patna bagged 1st rank by scoring 94.6%

Vinit Sinha of KLS College, Nawada got 2nd rank by scoring 94.4%
Piyush Kumar of College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Patna also got 2nd rank by scoring 94.4%  

Muskan Singh of Gaya College, Gaya got 3 rd rank by scoring 94%

16:13 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Class 12 Result declared; Sangam Raj secures top rank in arts stream

Arts

Sangam Raj of VM Inter College GopalGanj bagged 482 out of 500 and became arts topper. He scored 96.4%. 

Shreya Kumari of UDM Girls Inter College, Katihar got 2nd rank. She got 94.2% by scoring 471 out of 500. Ritika Ratna of Gurukul SS School, Madhepura got 3rd rank by scoring 470 out 500 (94%).

16:13 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board Class 12 Result: See stream-wise statistics

Overall

Girls: 83.39 %
Boys: 78.04 %

Science

Girls: 77.79 %
Boys: 79.81 %

Commerce

Girls: 93.89 %
Boys: 88.52 %

Arts

Girls: 81.28 %
Boys: 76.66 %

16:06 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board Class12 result: More than 4.5 lakh students secure first division

This year, a total of 4,52,171 students have secured first division, 5,10,831 students secured second division while 99,550 students secured third division.

16:00 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board Class 12 Result released; Here's stream-wise toppers

Bihar Board stream-wise toppers

  • Arts stream - Sangam Raj of Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of Katihar
  • Commerce stream - Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush
  • Science stream - Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar

 

15:56 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Inter Result 2022 declared; Pass percentage of girls higher than boys

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. 80.15% of the total students have passed the exam. A total of 13 lakh 45 thousand students had appeared in the BSEB inter exam.  Girls have outshone boys this year as well. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys. Read more

15:56 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared, Here's how to check mark sheet online

Bihar Board 12th Result: The most awaited BSEB 12th result has been released by the Bihar Secondary Education Board. Candidates who participated in the class 12 examination in the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their results by visiting the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebonline.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2022 declared, here's how to check

  • Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2:  Then, on the homepage, look for the result tab.
  • Step 3: Now, click on class 12 intermediate result.
  • Step 4: Candidates now need to enter their roll number and click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result (2022) or inter result (2022) will now appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future needs.
15:56 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Class 12 Result declared; 13.45 lakh students appeared in exam

This year a total of 13.45 lakh students appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Examination.

15:56 IST, March 16th 2022
15:56 IST, March 16th 2022
15:49 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Class 12 Result released; Here's pass percentage of all streams

The pass percentage of arts stream students is 79.53%. 
The pass percentage of commerce stream students is 90.38%
The pass percentage of science stream students is 79.81%.
In the vocational stream, the pass percentage is 77.40%. 
The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12th result is 80.15.

15:47 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Class 12 Result declared; Girls' pass percentage is higher than boys

The Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar education dept. Sanjay Kumar announced in the press conference that this time pass percentage of girls is higher than boys.

15:42 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board Class 12 Result released

BSEB has declared the Bihar Board Class 12 Result. This year the overall passing percentage is 80.15%. Sangam Raj of Gopalganj has topped the examination from the Arts stream. Saurabh Kumar and Arjun Kumar from the science stream has topped the exam, Raj Ranjan of Motihari stood at 2nd rank in the science stream.

 

15:37 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board 12th Result declared

BSEB Class 12 Result: Bihar Board has released the Class 12 result. This year 13.45 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 examination. Out of which 80.15% of students cleared the exam. A total of 79.53% of students cleared the exam in the arts stream, 79.81% of students qualified for the exam from the Science stream, while, 90.38% students from the commerce stream qualified for the examination.

15:24 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Inter results 2022 declared

BSEB inter results 2022 declared. 

15:19 IST, March 16th 2022
Who will announce the Bihar Board class 12th result 2022?

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the BSEB inter result 2022. On the occasion, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar education department will also be present. 

15:10 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board result website crashed ahead of result declaration

The official websites of Bihar Board are crashed just a few minutes before the result declaration. The official website- biharboardonline.com, onlinebseb.in and http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in are not opening.  The websites are expected to function properly after the results are fully uploaded.

15:06 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board class 12th result 2022: Result details to be announced shortly

In just few minutes, Bihar Board class 12th results will be announced. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will announce the result details in a press conference. He will announce the pass percentage of arts, science, commerce, toppers list and other details.

15:00 IST, March 16th 2022
BSEB Inter Result 2022: Press conference about to begin shortly

The BSEB inter result declaration press conference is about to begin. The BSEB chairman and education minister will address the press conference at 3 pm. 

14:49 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board Class 12 Marksheet: Here's how to check results through the Digilocker app
  • STEP 1: To check results through the Digilocker app candidates must visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app
  • STEP 2: After installation of the application, press on the icon for the app on your screen
  • STEP 3: Enter the required credentials such as your phone number registered with the BSEB
  • STEP 4: The BSEB Inter results 2022 will be displayed on your screen
  • STEP 5: Take a printout of the copy of the BSEB Class 12 results for future use
14:19 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar board inter results 2022: Press conference to begin at 3 pm

A press conference organised by Bihar Board will be addressed at 3 pm where the results will be released and other details regarding results and toppers will be announced. 

14:19 IST, March 16th 2022
Bihar Board Result: 12th Inter Result likely to be announced at a Press conference

Bihar Board Result: As per media reports, Bihar Board12th Inter Result is likely to be announced at a Press conference at the Patna Office. Along with the overall result, the name of the BSEB Toppers would be announced as well.

