BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023 To Begin On Feb 1; Check Details Here

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams: Bihar School Examination Board has released the dates for Class 12 Examination. According to the official notification, the examination will commence on February 1, 2023, and end on February 11, 2023. According to the official notification, more than 13 lakh students will appear in the examination.

The examination will be held across 80 designated examination centres. The inter-exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The second shift will be conducted from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. While the BSEB exams will be of three hours' duration, an additional 15 minutes will be given to candidates. In the additional time of 15 minutes, candidates can read and analyse the question paper. The admit cards for Bihar Board Class 12 exams have already been released, and only school principals have access to download them.

Here's direct link to check BSEB Bihar Board official notification



BSEB Bihar Board: Check the exam day guidelines.

Students are required to carry BSEB Class 12 admit cards to the exam centre.

Candidates are required to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

It is important that students read all the instructions given on the question paper carefully.

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

Candidates are required to carry either of the documents listed here - Aadhar card, voter card, or driving license to the examination centre.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)