The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the scrutiny process for Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today, March 28. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar intermediate exams 2024 and are not satisfied with their marks in one or more or all subjects, as per the results that were announced on March 23 can apply for scrutiny. Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 120 per subject. This article outlines essential information regarding the scrutiny process registration dates, application procedure, fee details, and important instructions for candidates seeking to apply for scrutiny.

Bihar Board Scrutiny Registration Begins

Scrutiny Process Registration Dates:

The BSEB Inter scrutiny process registration will commence on March 28 and conclude on April 4, 2024.

Candidates are encouraged to apply for scrutiny if they are not satisfied with their marks in any subject.

Application Procedure: Important Points

Applicants can find the direct link to apply for the scrutiny process on the official website of BSEB at bsebinter.org.

The application link will also be available on the main website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

To apply, candidates need to fill out the application form and provide essential details such as roll code and roll number.

The scrutiny fee per subject is ₹120/-, payable during the application process.

How to Apply for BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny:

Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebinter.org.

Log in to your account to access the scrutiny application form.

Fill in the required details and select the subjects you wish to apply for scrutiny.

Complete the payment of the application fee.

After submission, download the confirmation page for future reference.

BSEB Inter Scrutiny Result Update:

The scrutiny process may result in marks being increased, decreased, or remaining the same.

Candidates failing in a maximum of two subjects in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2024 can also appear for the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2024.

If a candidate passes the compartmental exam based on increased marks from scrutiny, the result will be considered as the result of the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2024.

Conclusion: The scrutiny process offers students the opportunity to review their Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 and potentially improve their marks. Candidates are advised to carefully follow the application procedure and deadlines outlined by the BSEB. For further information and updates, candidates can refer to the official website of BSEB.