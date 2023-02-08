CBSE Board Admit Card 2023 Out: How To Download CBSE Admit Card; Here's Direct Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the class 10th and 12th board exams 2023. The CBSE board exam admit cards 2023 have been uploaded on the official website of CBSE. The admit cards can be downloaded by visiting the official website- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will commence from February 15. Candidates must have their admit cards with them to enter the examination hall. CBSE admit card is considered the most important document for the board examinees, without which no candidate will be able to take their exam. The candidates appearing as private candidates can also download their hall tickets themselves.

CBSE Admit Card 203

This year, the CBSE Board Exam Admit Cards 2023 will have the following information:

Roll No.

Date of Birth (only for class 10th)

Name of Exam

Candidate's Name

Mother's Name

Father's / Guardian's Name

Name of Exam Centre

Category of PwBD

Admit Card ID

Subjects with dates of exams.

How to download CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023:

The admit cards for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 can be downloaded by the principals of schools. They will have to download the admit cards of their students by logging in using their school ID and password or other login credentials provided by the board. The school heads can download the admit cards by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in Click on the 'Pariksha Sangam' tab and then click on 'Continue' Then click on the 'Pre-exam activities' tab A new page will open Click on the link that reads 'Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2023' A login page will open Key in the required login credentials and submit The CBSE Board exam admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and take the printout of all admit cards

The school principals have to provide the printed copies of the admit cards to their respective students. The students must check the particulars of the admit card. The candidates and their guardians must sign at the appropriate place on the admit card.