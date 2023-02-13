CBSE Board Exams 2023 To Begin This Week; Check Expert's Advice, Tips & Tricks For Exam

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the class 10th and 12th board exams 2023 from February 15. The major papers CBSE class 10 exam 2023 will begin with the English language paper on February 27 and conclude with the Mathematics paper on March 21. Major papers for CBSE class 12 will begin with Hindi core and Hindi elective papers on February 20. English core and elective papers will be held on February 24. The CBSE class 12 exam will conclude on April 5.

With just a few days left for the CBSE board examinations to start, we have brought expert advice for the board examinees to deal with the exam pressure and last-minute preparations. Divjot Kaur who is a Principal at Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood has shared some revision tips and tricks to ace the board exam.

CBSE returns to pre-pandemic exam model