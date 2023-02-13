CBSE Board Exams 2023 To Begin This Week; Check Expert's Advice, Tips & Tricks For Exam

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the class 10th and 12th board exams 2023 from February 15. The major papers CBSE class 10 exam 2023 will begin with the English language paper on February 27 and conclude with the Mathematics paper on March 21. Major papers for CBSE class 12 will begin with Hindi core and Hindi elective papers on February 20. English core and elective papers will be held on February 24. The CBSE class 12 exam will conclude on April 5.
With just a few days left for the CBSE board examinations to start, we have brought expert advice for the board examinees to deal with the exam pressure and last-minute preparations. Divjot Kaur who is a Principal at Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood has shared some revision tips and tricks to ace the board exam.
CBSE returns to pre-pandemic exam model
- Clarity of Concepts is a must: With exams just around the corner, I am sure that students appearing for them have completed the revision of their course a couple of times and are busy fine-tuning their understanding of concepts. Please remember CBSE Board Exam 2023 is not a memory test. Clarity of concepts will help you crack the Exam with aplomb. Seek help from peers and mentors.
- Solve previous years' question papers: Solving sample papers and previous years' question papers will bring in greater confidence and help ease exam-related anxiety.
- Take care of your health: While preparing for your exams, you would still need to take care of your physical as well as mental health. Eat well, sleep on time, and take short breaks between study hours. You may try to relax by listening to some soothing music. Stretch yourself every now and then if you are sitting in one position for a long time. Keep social media at bay and relax your eyes, avoiding the glare of computers and smartphones.
- Don't leave anything for the last minute: Having a peaceful mind and calm nerves on the day of the exam is important. Don’t leave things for the last moment as that leads to panic. If you have some time, you may visit the Exam centre and work out your travel route instead of getting stuck on the Exam day. The day before and the morning of the exam day are only to review your notes one last time. Pack your exam material in advance and make sure to reach the examination centre on time.