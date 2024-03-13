Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conclude the Class 10 board examinations today, with students appearing for the Computer Applications, Artificial Intelligence, and Information Technology papers. The examination is scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM.

The CBSE class 10 exams, which commenced on February 15, have progressed smoothly, with students exhibiting commendable diligence and dedication throughout the examination period.

Meanwhile, for class 12 students, the CBSE board exams will conclude on April 2. Today, on March 13, class 12 students are scheduled to appear for the Home Science paper.

Guidelines and Instructions for Candidates:

Adherence to Timings: Candidates are advised to report to their respective examination centers well before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute rush or inconvenience.

Carry Admit Card: It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit card/hall ticket to the examination center. Entry will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

COVID-19 Protocols: In light of the ongoing pandemic, students must adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and sanitizing hands frequently.

Strict Examination Rules: Candidates must strictly adhere to the examination rules and regulations set forth by the CBSE board. Any form of malpractice or violation of rules will result in strict disciplinary action.

Use of Stationery: Candidates are advised to bring their own stationery, including pens, pencils, erasers, and rulers, as sharing of stationery will not be permitted.

Read Instructions Carefully: Before commencing the examination, candidates must carefully read all instructions provided on the question paper and answer sheet.

Maintain Silence: Silence must be maintained inside the examination hall to ensure a conducive environment for all candidates.

Seek Assistance: In case of any doubts or clarifications, candidates can seek assistance from the invigilators present at the examination center.

As the CBSE board exams come to a close, students are encouraged to remain focused and calm while giving their best efforts in the remaining papers. The CBSE board wishes all students the very best for their upcoming examinations and future endeavors.