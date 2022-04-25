CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam Begins Tomorrow, Here's How To Download CBSE 12th Admit Card

CBSE Term 2 2022 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Term 2 Board Exam for Classes 10 and 12. Ahead of the examination, CBSE has also released the Class 12th term 2 admit cards on the official website. Students who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Admit Card: Here's how to download admit cards

Step 1: To download the CBSE admit card, candidates need to visit the official website: cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab and then click on the link that reads, "Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021–2022" option.

Step 3: To log in, candidates must enter their login credentials, which include their User Id, Password, and Security Pin.

Step 4: The CBSE Term 2 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it to your computer and print it for later use.

CBSE Term 2 Exam: Key Instructions

Candidates need to bring hall tickets with them to the exam hall.

Students should also read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card beforehand and follow them.

As per the examination guidelines, students will have to wear masks at all times and also maintain social distancing.

Students must note that they will have to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam time to avoid crowding at the centres.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 terms 2 exams in 2022 will be a two-hour examination that will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Students will be given an extra 20 minutes of additional time to read and go through the question papers.

Invigilators will have to make sure that the reading time must be only used to read the question papers.

Candidates should know that they should not carry a mobile phone, Bluetooth, or earphones to the exam centre.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)