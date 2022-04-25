CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam Begins Tomorrow, Here's How To Download CBSE 12th Admit Card

CBSE Term 2 2022 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Term 2 Board Exam for Classes 10 and 12. Ahead of the examination, CBSE has also released the Class 12th term 2 admit cards on the official website. Students who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting - cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 Admit Card: Here's how to download admit cards
- Step 1: To download the CBSE admit card, candidates need to visit the official website: cbse.gov.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab and then click on the link that reads, "Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021–2022" option.
- Step 3: To log in, candidates must enter their login credentials, which include their User Id, Password, and Security Pin.
- Step 4: The CBSE Term 2 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Step 5: Save it to your computer and print it for later use.
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Key Instructions
- Candidates need to bring hall tickets with them to the exam hall.
- Students should also read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card beforehand and follow them.
- As per the examination guidelines, students will have to wear masks at all times and also maintain social distancing.
- Students must note that they will have to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam time to avoid crowding at the centres.
- The CBSE Class 10, 12 terms 2 exams in 2022 will be a two-hour examination that will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.
- Students will be given an extra 20 minutes of additional time to read and go through the question papers.
- Invigilators will have to make sure that the reading time must be only used to read the question papers.
- Candidates should know that they should not carry a mobile phone, Bluetooth, or earphones to the exam centre.
