CBSE Class 12 Toppers 2022: Over 33K Students Score Over 95% Marks, Topper List Soon

CBSE Class 12 Toppers List: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12th. Students who have appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam can check their results by visiting these websites - cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Since the CBSE Class 12 Result is out, students are waiting for the CBSE topper list to be released.

CSEE Class 12 Toppers List 2022

CBSE has released the class 12 result, but till now the toppers list has not been released by Board. However, it is expected that the Board will release the Class 12 topper list today on the official website. Meanwhile, it is recommended that students must stay connected to this LIVE Blog for the latest reports. Also, they must regularly visit the official website of CBSE for more updates.

CBSE 12th Result: Over 33K students score above 95%, 1.3 lakh score over 90%

CBSE Class 12 Result: Pass percentage, Girls outshine boys with 94.5%

This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%. As per the official information, girls have secured 94.54% and boys have secured 91.25%. This year, the Class 12 exams were conducted between April 26 and June 15, 2022.

