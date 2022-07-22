CBSE 12th Results 2022 Updates: PM Modi Wishes CBSE Students, Lauds Their Dedication

Quick links:
Image: PMO
"Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams," PM Modi tweeted.
Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams. https://t.co/lKYdXhnHTF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022
After the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results, Prime Minster Narendra Modi congratulated the students via Twitter. "Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success," he tweeted.
Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022
CBSE has released the class 12 result, but till now the toppers list has not been released by Board. However, it is expected that the Board will release the Class 12 topper list today on the official website. Read more here
CBSE has released the Class 12 Results today and it is expected that the Board will release the Class 10th Result at 2 pm today. Once released, students can check CBSE 10th Results by visiting the below-mentioned websites.
After the CBSE class 12th results came out, several netizens including students shared hilarious memes on Twitter.
Me chilling on my bed ...thinking about cbse will inform about result before declaring the result— PARULCHOUHAN53 (@parulchouhan53) July 22, 2022
....Le cbse wale pic.twitter.com/sSKbN89dgR
#cbseresult2022 OUT— Madhu Kholi (@MadhuKholi2) July 22, 2022
meanwhile BACKBENCHERS
😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀#CBSE #CBSENews #CBSEResult #breakingnews #TeJran pic.twitter.com/bOKWhGr291
Check more here
This year 134797 students (1.3 lakh) have scored above 90% marks in CBSE class 12 exam which is equal to 9.39% of the total students who took the exam.
As per the data shared by CBSE, 33,432 students have secured above 95% marks in CBSE class 12 exams this year.
CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be released at 2 pm today. Stay connected for latest updates.
CBSE has released the Class 12 Results, and the toppers list is expected to be announced soon. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates and more details.
This time, girls have scored a better pass percentage than boys in CBSE 12th results 2022. As per official information, girls have recorded a total of 94.54% marks while boys have secured 91.25%. Read more here
Students can calculate their Class 12 board percentage by directly putting values in the formula. Percentage = Add all five grade points x 9.5% = CGPA x 9.5%. Read more here
This time, CBSE is not awarding first, second or third division to its students. Only those students who have secured the highest marks will get merit certificate.
Trivandram region recorded the best percentage in the class 12 Result. The pass percentage of students is 98.83.
This year, the pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12 results is 92.71%, which is a considerable improvement since 2020 (88.78%) Last year, all the students passed as exams were not held due to the COVID pandemic. The pass percentage in 2021 was 99.37%.
CBSE held Class 12 term-wise exam this year. The final result has been calculated based on the following assessment criteria
In theory section, 30% weightage given to term 1, 70% to term 2.
Equal weightage to both terms for practicals:
Here is the direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Results.
This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%.
Students can also reach out to schools to get information regarding their scores. CBSE Results are also available on IVR and through SMS.
CBSE Result on DigiLocker, students need to log in using their roll number and the PIN.
The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th results 2022 is 92.71%
- Go to the official website cbse.gov.in and click on Results
- On the page the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2022 would be activated – click on it
- A new window would appear on the screen
- Fill in your CBSE 12th roll number, school code and date of birth and submit
- Your CBSE Result would be displayed on the screen
It is expected that Board will activate the direct link to check CBSE Result by 10 am.
Also, results are available on online platforms like DigiLocker where students can log in using their credentials.
Students can check their results by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12.