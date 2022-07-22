Last Updated:

CBSE 12th Results 2022 Updates: PM Modi Wishes CBSE Students, Lauds Their Dedication

CBSE 12th Result 2022 Latest Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has announced the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12. can check their results now by visiting the official websites of CBSE: results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Also, results are available on online platforms like DigiLocker, where students can log in using their credentials.

CBSE 12th results 2022

13:43 IST, July 22nd 2022
"One exam will never define who you are," PM Modi shares inspirational message for students

"Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams," PM Modi tweeted.

 

13:37 IST, July 22nd 2022
PM Modi wishes students post CBSE Class 12 result declaration

After the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results, Prime Minster Narendra Modi congratulated the students via Twitter. "Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success," he tweeted.

 

 

12:38 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12 Topper List today? All you need to know about toppers of CBSE Class 12

CBSE has released the class 12 result, but till now the toppers list has not been released by Board. However, it is expected that the Board will release the Class 12 topper list today on the official website. Read more here

12:34 IST, July 22nd 2022
List of websites where you can check CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022

CBSE has released the Class 12 Results today and it is expected that the Board will release the Class 10th Result at 2 pm today. Once released, students can check CBSE 10th Results by visiting the below-mentioned websites. 

  1. cbseresults.nic.in
  2. results.gov.in
  3. digilocker.gov.in
12:30 IST, July 22nd 2022
Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious Memes after CBSE declares 12th result

After the CBSE class 12th results came out, several netizens including students shared hilarious memes on Twitter.

12:16 IST, July 22nd 2022
Over 1.3 lakh candidates score over 90% marks in CBSE class 12 exam

This year 134797 students (1.3 lakh) have scored above 90% marks in CBSE class 12 exam which is equal to 9.39% of the total students who took the exam.

12:13 IST, July 22nd 2022
Over 33K students score above 95% in CBSE class 12 exam

As per the data shared by CBSE, 33,432 students have secured above 95% marks in CBSE class 12 exams this year.

11:38 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 10th Result 2022 at 2 pm today

CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be released at 2 pm today. Stay connected for latest updates.

11:35 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 12th Result: Toppers list to be announced soon

CBSE has released the Class 12 Results, and the toppers list is expected to be announced soon. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates and more details.

11:35 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12 results: Girls outperform boys

This time, girls have scored a better pass percentage than boys in CBSE 12th results 2022. As per official information, girls have recorded a total of 94.54% marks while boys have secured 91.25%. Read more here

11:12 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 12th Result 2022: How To Calculate Percentage From CGPA In CBSE Scorecard

Students can calculate their Class 12 board percentage by directly putting values in the formula. Percentage = Add all five grade points x 9.5% = CGPA x 9.5%. Read more here

11:01 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 12th Result: No division to be allotted, students to get merit certificate only

This time, CBSE is not awarding first, second or third division to its students. Only those students who have secured the highest marks will get merit certificate.

10:34 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12 result: Trivandrum secures top place

Trivandram region recorded the best percentage in the class 12 Result. The pass percentage of students is 98.83.

10:32 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE results 2022: Improvement in pass percentage since 2020

This year, the pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12 results is 92.71%, which is a considerable improvement since 2020 (88.78%) Last year, all the students passed as exams were not held due to the COVID pandemic. The pass percentage in 2021 was 99.37%.

10:28 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check scores

 

  1. cbse.gov.in.
  2. cbseresults.nic.in.
  3. results.nic.in.
  4. results.gov.in.
10:28 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12 result: Weightage of both terms

CBSE held Class 12 term-wise exam this year. The final result has been calculated based on the following assessment criteria

In theory section, 30% weightage given to term 1, 70% to term 2.

Equal weightage to both terms for practicals:

10:19 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12 Result: Here's direct link to check scores

Here is the direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Results.

 

10:16 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12 Result: Number of students appeared

This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%.

10:16 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12 Result available on IVR and through SMS

Students can also reach out to schools to get information regarding their scores. CBSE Results are also available on IVR and through SMS.

10:09 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 12th Result: Credentials required to check scores on DigiLocker

CBSE Result on DigiLocker, students need to log in using their roll number and the PIN. 

10:07 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 12th Result 2022: Know how to check CBSE Result on DigiLocker
  • Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the login button
  • Step 3: Login using your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)
  • Step 4: Your Class XII Mark Sheet would be available on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the Digital Marks Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Results
10:02 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 12th Result declared: 92.71% of students pass

The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th results 2022 is 92.71%

09:58 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check scores online

- Go to the official website cbse.gov.in and click on Results

- On the page the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2022 would be activated – click on it

- A new window would appear on the screen

- Fill in your CBSE 12th roll number, school code and date of birth and submit

- Your CBSE Result would be displayed on the screen

09:58 IST, July 22nd 2022
Direct Link to be activated soon

It is expected that Board will activate the direct link to check CBSE Result by 10 am.

09:58 IST, July 22nd 2022
Check CBSE 12th Results on DigiLocker

Also, results are available on online platforms like DigiLocker where students can log in using their credentials.
 

09:58 IST, July 22nd 2022
Where to check CBSE Class 12 Results?

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

09:58 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12th Result announced

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12.

