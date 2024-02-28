CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Paper Analysis: Tricky questions, mostly from NCERT curriculum

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Chemistry paper across various examination centers. The three-hour examination, scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, marked a significant milestone for students undertaking the CBSE board exams this year. Notably, there were no examinations conducted for Class 10 students on this day. The questions were tricky and the difficulty level was moderate. Check complete paper analysis here.

Dr. Mayank Agnihotri, PGT Chemistry, VidyaGyan School Sitapur said, “The Chemistry paper followed the CBSE pattern, was balanced, and was based entirely on the NCERT curriculum. The question paper was easy for students who had thoroughly studied the class XII NCERT textbook. All the questions were direct and numerical calculations were simple and required little effort. The case study-based questions were easy to answer.”

As per Zarrin Ali Khan, Managing Editor, MTG Learning Media, the level of the exam was intellectual and moderate. The questions were although tricky but the majority of the questions were from NCERT and any student with in depth knowledge of the textbook will come up with the good marks.

Section A consisted of direct and easy MCQs questions from NCERT lines as well as some competency-based questions.

Section B is moderate and direct questions were asked.

Section C is slightly tough and thinking based.

Section D included case-based questions that were memory based and conceptual and can be directly answered without reading the given passage.

Section E included long answer type questions out of which 2 or 3 marks are from numerical type questions from the solutions chapter.

Standard qualities of numerical problems were asked from electrochemistry and chemical kinetics. Overall question paper is moderate and combines remembering, understanding and analytical skills.