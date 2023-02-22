CBSE Flags Fake Website And Sample Question Papers, Issues Important Notice For Examinees

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice for the students of classes 10th and 12th. CBSE in its latest notice has warned the students about a fake website that is circulating fake sample paper links for CBSE class 10th and class 12th board exams. The board has flagged the website - cbse.support/sp and informed that it is circulating 30 sample papers for classes 10 and 12 and stating that board exam questions will be asked from these sample papers only.

CBSE Sample Papers

The website asks for money to download the sample papers. However, the board has advised the students not to fall prey to the trap of these fake websites. Students should rely on the sample papers uploaded on the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in only for preparation. The official sample papers are available free of cost on the official website of CBSE.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers. All stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites links. Sample papers are available on CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in at free of cost. The Board does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading of sample papers. For any information and updates stakeholders may visit Board official website www.cbse.gov.in only," the official notice reads.

How to download CBSE sample question paper 2023