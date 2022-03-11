CBSE Result 2022 Date And Time Announced? Here's A Fact Check

CBSE Result 2022: A notice regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th term 1 exam result is extensively circulating on social media platforms. CBSE has termed the notice as fake, sharing the same photo on Twitter. CBSE warned students and notified the concerned authorities. The "CBSE Class 12 results will be announced today at 2 PM," the fake notice mentioned.

CBSE Result 2022: Board rubbishes fake news of Class 12 results releasing today

As per media reports, the Class 12 Term 1 results were expected to be released today, following the Class 10 results. However, CBSE has not given confirmation regarding the declaration date of the result. Once the result is out, candidates will be able to check it by visiting the official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The result will also be available in the DigiLocker application and on digilocker.gov.in.

As many as 36 lakh candidates have appeared this year for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. This is the first time that CBSE is conducting the board examination semester-wise. The Term-1 examination was conducted during November–December 2022, as per official information. Term 2 exams will be held from April 26–May 2, 2022, which will be subjective. Along with the term 1 results, the Board will also release the consolidated/final results when they issue the certificates. Students must note that they need to enter their roll number, school number, and date of birth to check the CBSE Term 1 result.

CBSE Result 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Result 2022

Step 1: Once the results are out, candidates can check and download them by visiting the official website of CBSE (CBSE.nic.in).

Step 2: Go to the results page for Class 12 Term 1 and click the link.

Step 3: Now enter your school's code and roll number.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the results and save the page.

Step 6: Applicants must keep a hard copy of their application for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule for the secondary and senior secondary 2nd term examinations on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the schedule here or visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Term 1 Exam for both classes 10 and 12 have been conducted, and now the board will conduct the term 2 examinations, scheduled to commence on April 26, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@CBSE/ Representative