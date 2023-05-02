Last Updated:

CBSE Result 2023 By Next Week; Know Where Will CBSE Announce Result Date And Time

CBSE Result 2023 for classes 10th, 12th will be declared in 2nd week of May. See where will CBSE update the result date and time for students.

Nandini Verma
CBSE Result 2023

CBSE Result 2023 Update: Central Board of Secondary Education is soon going to announce the Class 10th and 12th results 2023. Over 30 lakh students who appeared for the board exams this year are eagerly waiting for their results. Candidates must note that the paper-checking of CBSE class 10th and 12th exams were completed by April 22. 

When to expect CBSE Results 2023?

CBSE usually takes 15- 20 days after the paper-checking process is complete. Hence, the CBSE Board results are expected to be announced by the second week of May. However, there has been no official announcement about the result date. 

Where will CBSE Board Results Date be announced? 

CBSE announces the result date and time of the result declaration in advance. Candidates must note that CBSE reveals the result date and time on its social media handles. Candidates must check the official Twiter handle of CBSE- @cbseindia29 for the result date announcement. After Twitter, CBSE will also share the information on its official website- cbse.gov.in and its Instagram handles. 

Where to check CBSE Board Result 2023 Date, Time announcement? 

  1. CBSE Twitter handle- @cbseindia29
  2. CBSE Instagram handle- cbse_hq_1929
  3. CBSE Facebook- @cbseindia29
  4. CBSE Official Website- cbse.gov.in

How to check CBSE Board Results 2023

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section
  • Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023 link
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
  • Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result
