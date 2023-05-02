CBSE Result 2023 By Next Week; Know Where Will CBSE Announce Result Date And Time

Quick links:
Image: PTI
CBSE Result 2023 Update: Central Board of Secondary Education is soon going to announce the Class 10th and 12th results 2023. Over 30 lakh students who appeared for the board exams this year are eagerly waiting for their results. Candidates must note that the paper-checking of CBSE class 10th and 12th exams were completed by April 22.
CBSE usually takes 15- 20 days after the paper-checking process is complete. Hence, the CBSE Board results are expected to be announced by the second week of May. However, there has been no official announcement about the result date.
CBSE announces the result date and time of the result declaration in advance. Candidates must note that CBSE reveals the result date and time on its social media handles. Candidates must check the official Twiter handle of CBSE- @cbseindia29 for the result date announcement. After Twitter, CBSE will also share the information on its official website- cbse.gov.in and its Instagram handles.