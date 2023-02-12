CBSE Storytelling Competition: Last Day To Register, Upload Videos Today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window for CBSE Story Telling Competition 2023 on Sunday, February 12. Intersted students who have not yet registered for the competition should do it now. The link to register for the competition will be deactivated today.

The applications for CBSE storytelling competition can be submitted on the official website cbseit.in. Schools had conducted the storytelling competition on their own from January 17, 2023 to January 31 for all four categories. They will select one best entry in each category to participate in the regional level. The Regional Level Competition was conducted digitally, from 1 st February, 2023 to 12 th February, 2023 through the CBSE Storytelling App. At the Regional Level, one best story of each category will be selected from each CBSE Region. (The number of best entries may vary depending upon the quality of entries as decided by the judges). Each winner will get an online Merit Certificate. The best entries selected at the regional level will be evaluated digitally at the National Level by a committee of experts. The winners will get an online Merit Certificate.

Uploading of storytelling videos

Moreover, the deadline to upload the storytelling videos by schools for regional level is also today, February 12. Schools have to upload the videos of their students using an android phone only through CBSE Storytelling App available at Google Playstore. The size of the video should not be more than 2 MB. The topics for storytelling can be found here.

Duration & Size of Video: