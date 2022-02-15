CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus And Sample Papers Here

Second term of CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exams are scheduled to begin from April 26, 2022. Students will answer both objective and subjective questions in term 2 exams. Only objective or multiple-choice questions were included in the term-1 papers. CBSE in the month of January released Sample Paper For 10th, 12th Exams Following the pattern, Term 2 exams will have subjective pattern question. Therefore, the sample question papers released for both Class 10 and 12 are for the subjective type paper. Students who will be taking the exam can check the sample papers on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Sample papers share the pattern of the question papers and gives a fair idea of the type of choices that would be given. The official sample papers and the marking scheme or answers are also provided. Here are the direct link to check sample papers.

CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Check class 10 sample papers

CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Check class 12 sample papers

Syllabus and prepartion tips

5 Key Preparation Insights From Official Sample Paper Practices can be checked by clicking here

Here is the direct link to check the syllabus of term 2 exams released by CBSE

CBSE holds matric and inter exams in two terms for the first time

Central education board is holding Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms for the first time. This was decided considering the affect of COVID issue on education sector. Last year, the board was unable to conduct exams during the second wave of COVID, and had to devise an alternative evaluation scheme to prepare results.

CBSE Term 1 Result likely to be out this week, here's how to check

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the term 1 results soon. It must be noted that as of now, the Board has not announced any official date for releasing the CBSE result yet. However, it is being expected that the results may be released this week. Once it will be released, registered students who took the term 1 exam will be able to check the results on the official website. Apart from uploading it on the official website, the board will also upload results on DigiLocker. Here are the steps that candiadtes will have to follow to download the class 10th or 12th term 1 results.

Official websites to check CBSE results