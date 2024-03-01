Chhattisgarh Board Question Papers Delivered Via Helicopter to a Remote Village in Sukma, CM lauds

Advertisement

In an extraordinary move to ensure accessibility to education, Chhattisgarh govt employed a helicopter to deliver question papers to an exam center in a remote tribal village of naxal-hit Sukma district. The effort was particularly notable due to security reasons, as disclosed by a district administration official. The Jagargunda center, among the 16 centers for board examinations in Sukma district, received the question papers via helicopter on February 27.

Highlighting the significance of the endeavor, the Chief Minister's office shared appreciation for the district administration's efforts. Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai praised the initiative, emphasizing its importance for securing a brighter future for children in tribal areas.

Advertisement

"This is our Chhattisgarh, where the future of children is the first concern. Appreciating this effort of the district administration, Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said that this initiative taken for the bright future of the children of tribal areas is praiseworthy," read a post from the Chief Minister's office on X (formerly Twitter).

यह है हमारा छत्तीसगढ़, जहां बच्चों के भविष्य की चिंता सबसे पहले की जाती है।

प्रदेश के दूरस्थ आदिवासी जिले सुकमा के जगरगुंडा के लिए हेलीकॉप्टर से भेजे गए प्रश्नपत्र।

उल्लेखनीय है, कि कल 1 मार्च से शुरू हो रही हैं बोर्ड परीक्षाएं।

मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णुदेव साय ने जिला प्रशासन के… pic.twitter.com/OnCRXISLp9 — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO)

The helicopter landed on an open patch of land, where paramilitary personnel assisted officials in unloading the question papers.

Advertisement

According to a district administration official, question papers for the board examinations were airlifted via helicopter to the Jagargunda center on February 27 due to security concerns, among the 16 centers designated for exams in Sukma district. The official further stated that a total of 36 students from different schools, comprising 16 from Class 12 and 20 from Class 10, are scheduled to take their exams at the Jagargunda center.

This marks the second instance where a helicopter was employed for transporting question papers to Jagargunda. In the previous academic session, a similar operation was conducted. Jagargunda was established as an exam center for the first time in 2022-23, eliminating the need for students in the area to travel to Dornapal for board examinations.

Advertisement

In related news, more than 2.61 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 12 state board examination in the ongoing academic session, which is scheduled to take place from March 1 to 23. Additionally, over 3.45 lakh students are gearing up for the Class 10 board exams, set to occur between March 2 and 21. Officials have confirmed the establishment of a total of 2,475 examination centers across the state to facilitate the smooth conduct of exams.