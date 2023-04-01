Haryana Board To Conduct Special Exam For Students Who Missed Their Class 10th, 12th Exams

Haryana Board Exams 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has decided to give another chance to the students who could not appear in the Haryana Board classes 10th, 12th exams that were conducted in March. A special exam will be conducted by BSEH in April. Students can get themselves registered for the Haryana Board special exams for secondary or senior secondary exams. Candidates must note that the exam will be held only in Bhiwani.

Who can appear for the BSEH special exams 2023?

Students who are enrolled in their schools but could not register for the BSEH class 10th, and 12th board exams held in March due to any reason can appear for the special exam. Moreover, students who had their last chance to clear their compartmental exam in February/ March this year and could not register for the exam or could not appear for the exam can also register for the BSEH special board exams.

How to register for Haryana Board special exams?

Such students who are eligible to appear for the BSEH special board exams will have to ask their respective schools to register their names for the exam. Schools will have to register such students using their school login ID online. A registration fee of Rs 5000 per student will have to be paid while registering for the exam. The online registration window will be open from April 3 to 7. Registration can be done on the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in. Click here to read the official notice.