Haryana Schools To Follow Revised School Timings From Tomorrow, Check New Timing Here

Haryana schools will be following the changed timings from Monday December 20, 2021. The timings for offline classes have been changed so as to avoid early morning classes after a sudden decline in temperature and rising cold weather in the state. As per the revised timing, the classes will be conducted between 10 am and 2 pm. However, this Haryana school timing will not be the reporting time for teachers and staff members. They will have to be present at schools from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. The Haryana State Government made the announcement of a change in school timing on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana tweeted, “Timings of all private and government schools in Haryana have been changed. Now the time has been fixed for the students from 10 am to 2 pm. Whereas teachers will have to be present from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. This order will remain in force from December 20 till further orders.”

हरियाणा के सभी निजी व सरकारी स्कूलों के समय में बदलाव किया गया है। अब विद्यार्थियों के लिए सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। वहीं अध्यापकों को सुबह 9:30 से दोपहर 2:30 बजे तक उपस्थित रहना होगा। यह आदेश 20 दिसंबर से आगामी आदेश तक लागू रहेंगे।#DIPRHaryana pic.twitter.com/qSqfuCnKhi — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) December 17, 2021

Online classes to continue

Students should know that the order informs that classes will be held through both online as well as offline modes. Students who do not want to attend offline classes have the option of continuing with online classes. However, parents should know that they will have to inform the school authority prior if their children are not willing to attend offline classes. Attendance will not be mandatory for students and they will not be pressurized for it, the government statement said.

Bhagavad Gita Verses to be included in school syllabus

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar, on December 13 announced that the state government is going to include the verses of Bhagavad Gita in school textbooks. The verses will be added in the syllabus from the next academic session, the minister told ANI. Gurjar further added this decision will motivate people and also help society.