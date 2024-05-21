Advertisement

Following the announcement of the Class 10 and 12 board exam results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 13, 2024, students seeking clarity or potential improvement in their marks have been granted an extended opportunity to verify and get their scores re-evaluated.

The CBSE has opened the window for marks verification, allowing students to scrutinize their results for any discrepancies or omissions. This process aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in the assessment process. The application window for marks verification commenced on May 17 and is scheduled to close today, May 21.

Advertisement

A verification fee of Rs. 500 per subject is applicable. Candidates should adhere to the online application process as outlined by the CBSE. The board emphasizes that all requests for marks verification must be submitted online within the specified timeframe, and no offline requests will be entertained after the deadline.

For those who remain dissatisfied even after the marks verification process, the CBSE has further extended the opportunity for revaluation of answers. The application window for revaluation will be open from June 6 to June 7, providing students with a chance to have their answers reviewed and potentially regraded.

Advertisement

Steps to Apply for CBSE Marks Verification:

Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. Navigate to the 'verification process' option on the homepage. Complete the application form with the required information. Submit the form following the provided instructions and proceed to pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Click here for official notice.

Direct link to apply.

Advertisement

These extended deadlines offer students an additional opportunity to ensure the accuracy and fairness of their board exam results. The CBSE remains committed to facilitating a transparent and accountable assessment process for all students.