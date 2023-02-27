ICSE Class 10th English Paper Analysis: 'Moderate Questions, Paper Tougher Than Last Year'

ICSE English exam 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 English language exam successfully today, February 27, 2023. As per the students, the questions were moderate in nature. The exam was held from 11 am to 1 pm. Students were given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully. Candidates had to attempt a total of five questions in the exam. The total marks on the question paper were 80 marks.

ICSE English Paper Analysis 2023

Some students who attempted the paper said that they found the paper moderate. However, some questions were tough. "I found some questions difficult. However, I could attempt all the questions. Overall the paper was moderate," said an ICSE student.

"As compared to the previous year's exams, the questions were a bit tougher. I had gone through last year's question papers as well and found the difficulty level to be tougher this year. However, I was prepared for the exam and solved all the questions easily," another student said.

"Some questions were similar to those mentioned specimen question paper. I am glad that I had practised the questions from SQP as well which helped me in writing the answers today," another examinee said.

ICSE class 10 board exams 2023

CISCE has started the class 10th or ICSE board exam 2023 today with English language paper. The ICSE exam will conclude on March 29. The next exam will be held on March 1 for Literature in English – English Paper 2.