The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is conducting the ISC or Class 12 History examination today, March 7. Scheduled to commence at 2 pm, the duration of the exam is three hours. Simultaneously, ICSE or Class 10 students appeared for the Art paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) examination from 9 am to 12 pm.

It is mandatory for all candidates to wear their school uniforms and carry their admit cards to the exam hall.

ICSE, ISC exams 2024: Important Guidelines

Here are the guidelines for the exams:

Reporting Time: Students must be present in their respective exam halls at least five minutes before the scheduled start time of the exam.

Late Arrival: Candidates arriving more than 30 minutes late will only be allowed to enter the examination hall under exceptional circumstances.

Uniform: All candidates are required to wear their school uniforms while appearing for the exam.

Admit Card: It is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards to the examination hall for verification purposes.

Duration: The ISC or Class 12 History examination is scheduled to last for three hours, starting at 2 pm. Similarly, the ICSE or Class 10 Art paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.