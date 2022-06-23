JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Begins Today, Check Last-minute Guidelines Here

JEE Main season 1 admit card: National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam from today, June 23. The exams are being conducted in two shifts and the last paper will be conducted on June 29, 2022..The first shift starts at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. This year, the JEE Main Examination is being conducted in 501 cities in the country and 22 cities outside India. Earlier, NTA JEE Main 2022 was expected to be held in April but it got postponed due to a clash with the Board Examination and now it will be held from today. Steps to download admit cards and guidelines to be followed are mentioned below.

NTA JEE Main 2022: Guidelines to be followed

It is mandatory to carry printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case anyone fails to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam

Carry a valid ID proof and recent passport size photo along with the admit card

Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of exams

Candidates appearing for JEE Mains are not allowed to carry any Paper/ Stationery/ material (printed or written material), edibles etc., inside the exam hall.

Electronic gadgets, including Bluetooth, mobile phones, microphones, calculators, etc., are not allowed.

Candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Admit card by visiting the official NTA website - nta.ac.in as well as the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to download the JEE Main Hall Ticket, candidates are required to enter their registered user ID and password. The steps that need to be followed are mentioned below.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download JEE Mains 2022 hall ticket