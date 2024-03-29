×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

JKBOSE Exam Date Sheet 2024 Revised for Classes 10, 11, 12 For Soft, Hard Zones

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the annual regular examination timetable for the academic year 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Students writing board exams
File image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the annual regular examination timetable for the academic year 2024. The alterations primarily concern Class 11 soft zone and Class 10, 11, and 12 hard zone areas. This decision aims to prevent any scheduling conflicts with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the revised schedule issued by JKBOSE, the Class 10 examinations for hard zone areas are slated to take place from April 4 to May 9, while Class 11 examinations for soft zone areas are scheduled from April 2 to May 1.

Students preparing for the JKBOSE board exams must procure their admit cards from their respective schools. Admittance to the Class 10 and 12 board exams is strictly contingent upon possessing a valid admit card. To ensure a smooth examination process, students are advised to arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement time.

Revised Schedule for Class 10 (Hard Zone) - 2024: 

Below is the updated date sheet for Class 10 examinations in hard zone areas:

  • April 4: Vocational subjects
  • April 8: Music
  • April 12: Additional or optional subjects
  • April 15: Painting
  • April 21: Home Science
  • April 23: Social science
  • April 28: Computer science
  • April 30: General English
  • May 2: Hindi or Urdu
  • May 4: Science
  • May 9: Computer science

Revised Schedule for Class 11 - 2024: The revised exam dates for Class 11 have been updated for both hard and soft zones:

  • Soft Zone: April 2 to May 1
  • Hard Zone: April 22 to May 26

Class 11 exams for hard zone areas will be conducted in the morning shift from 10:00 am, while for soft zones, the exams are scheduled in the evening shift from 1 pm. The annual regular exams for soft zone areas will commence with the General English paper.

Revised Schedule for Class 12 (Science Stream) - 2024 (Hard Zone): 

For Class 12 students in the science stream, the revised date sheet is as follows:

  • April 8: Geography
  • April 15: Geology, Bio-technology microbiology, biochemistry
  • April 21: Vocational Subjects
  • April 23: General English
  • April 28: Chemistry
  • April 30: Biology (Botany and Zoology) statistics
  • May 2: Computer science, Information practices, Environmental science, Functional English, Physical education, Islamic studies, Vedic studies, Buddhist studies, Electronics, Food technology
  • May 4: Physics
  • May 9: Mathematics, Applied mathematics
Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

