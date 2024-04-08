Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the answer key for all subjects in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) 2024. Students who recently appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2024 can now access the answer key on the official website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the recent update, candidates have the opportunity to challenge the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2024 until today, April 8, until 5 pm. The board emphasized that any objections submitted after the due date will not be considered.

Advertisement

To challenge the provisional answer key for Karnataka 10th board exams 2024, students must enter their registration number. Following this, subject experts will meticulously review the objections and subsequently release the final answer key, which will form the basis for the Karnataka SSLC result 2024.

How to download Karnataka SSLC answer key 2024?

To download the answer key, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled 'March/April 2024 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Answer key.’ Select the respective subject name to access the answer key The Karnataka SSLC answer key 2024 will appear on the screen Download the PDF file and take a printout for reference.

Direct link to apply online.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2024: Details included

The KSEAB SSLC answer key 2024 contains vital information such as:

Board name

Examination name

Question paper set name

Code number

Subject name

Model answers

Marks allotted for each question

To qualify in SSLC exams, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks. The Karnataka SSLC exams 2024 were conducted from March 25 to April 6, marking an important milestone for students across the state.