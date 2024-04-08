×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2024 Released, Raise Objections Till 5 Pm Today; How to Download

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the answer key for all subjects in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Karnataka SSLC answer key out
Karnataka SSLC answer key out | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the answer key for all subjects in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) 2024. Students who recently appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2024 can now access the answer key on the official website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the recent update, candidates have the opportunity to challenge the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2024 until today, April 8, until 5 pm. The board emphasized that any objections submitted after the due date will not be considered.

Advertisement

To challenge the provisional answer key for Karnataka 10th board exams 2024, students must enter their registration number. Following this, subject experts will meticulously review the objections and subsequently release the final answer key, which will form the basis for the Karnataka SSLC result 2024.

How to download Karnataka SSLC answer key 2024?

To download the answer key, follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled 'March/April 2024 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Answer key.’
  3. Select the respective subject name to access the answer key
  4. The Karnataka SSLC answer key 2024 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the PDF file and take a printout for reference.

Direct link to apply online.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2024: Details included

The KSEAB SSLC answer key 2024 contains vital information such as:

  • Board name
  • Examination name
  • Question paper set name
  • Code number
  • Subject name
  • Model answers
  • Marks allotted for each question

To qualify in SSLC exams, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks. The Karnataka SSLC exams 2024 were conducted from March 25 to April 6, marking an important milestone for students across the state.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

rupees-dearness-allowance

Co-lending assets of NBFC

a few seconds ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

3 minutes ago
Pegatron

Pegatron iPhone plant

4 minutes ago
Tata Motors

Q4 JLR sales

6 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Dhoni ready to brat KKR

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Retro Games

Apple allows retro games

11 minutes ago
cyber crime

Gurugram Cyber Crime

12 minutes ago
PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Nationwide

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni faces Narine

15 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

suicide

16 minutes ago
Nithin Kamath

Seema Patil On Cancer

16 minutes ago
Pro-Palestinian activist agitating outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Nicaragua-Germany at ICJ

20 minutes ago
Bengaluru: BJP Worker Dies After Crashing Into Union Minister's Car Door

Bengaluru: BJP Worker Die

21 minutes ago
Gajendra Singh

Brainrecoding Edutech

32 minutes ago
Bengaluru facing brutal heatwave, netizens comparing it to Dubai

Bengaluru The Next Dubai

37 minutes ago
UP: Former IPS Officer Vijay Kumar And His Wife Anupama Joins BJP

Former IPS Officer BJP

41 minutes ago
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings returns home

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education6 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo